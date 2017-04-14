Three held for assaulting CRPF men after video goes viral

Kashmir Police arrested three people late on Friday on charges of assaulting paramilitary personnel, a purported video of which went viral on social media.

Director general of police SP Vaid told HT that the main accused was still absconding but police had identified 11 people allegedly involved in the incident.

The three video clips of the Central Reserve Police Force personnel being roughed up and abused by mobs purportedly in Kashmir has triggered widespread anger.

In the first video a youngster whacks a paramilitary jawan in the head while in the other, a man kicks the helmet a security man is carrying in his hand and in the third video a group of youth is seen jeering, hurling invectives and getting physical with the men in uniform, who could be seen leaving the place quietly despite all the humiliation they suffered.

Here's the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!! pic.twitter.com/qj1rnCVazn — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

HT couldn’t vouch for the veracity of the videos, which seem to have been shot using mobile phones. But locals say the clips were from April 9 in Budgam when personnel were returning from duty after the Srinagar LS bypolls that left eight people dead and scores injured.