 Three Indians killed in Nepal road accident
Apr 09, 2017-Sunday
Three Indians killed in Nepal road accident

india Updated: Apr 09, 2017 18:10 IST
Anil Giri
Nepal accident

The police have detained the truck driver and impounded the vehicle. (File picture - Representational image)

Three Indian men were killed and another critically injured when a truck rammed a car at East-West Highway along the Hetauda –Narayanghat road stretch in south-west Nepal.

The three were killed on the spot on Saturday night when the truck, en route to Hetauda from Narayanghat in Chitwan district struck the car, according to district police office, Makawanpur. 

Two of the deceased have been identified as Nitesh Kumar Singh, 39, and Sanjaya Kuma Sharma, 45, of Sitamani, India.

The identity of another man is yet to be ascertained, said deputy superintendent of police Bamdev Gautam. 

The injured, identified as Ram Kumar Sharma, is undergoing treatment at a medical college based in Chitwan. His condition is reported to be critical.

The police have detained the truck driver and impounded the vehicle. 

