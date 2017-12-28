Three LeT militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
The three, arrested by the security forces in the district’s Kunzar area, include one Pakistani national and two locals.india Updated: Dec 28, 2017 20:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Srinagar
Three militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, police said in Srinagar.
The three, arrested by the security forces in the district’s Kunzar area, include one Pakistani national and two locals. Some arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.