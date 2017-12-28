 Three LeT militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 28, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Three LeT militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

The three, arrested by the security forces in the district’s Kunzar area, include one Pakistani national and two locals.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2017 20:27 IST
(PTI file)

Three militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, police said in Srinagar.

The three, arrested by the security forces in the district’s Kunzar area, include one Pakistani national and two locals. Some arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.

more from india
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you