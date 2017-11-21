Three LeT terrorists from Pakistan killed in north Kashmir encounter: Police

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, all of them Pakistani nationals, were killed in Wuchar area in northern Kashmir’s Handwara on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces early, police said.

The incident was confirmed by director general of police SP Vaid through a tweet: “Three LeT terrorists all Pakistanis neutralised in Magam area of Handwara in North Kashmir. Excellent work.”

According to officials, the joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police started late on Monday night.

A cordon and search operation was launched in the area after information about the presence of militants. “Contact with militants was established early morning,’’ an official said.

Army’s Srinagar based Chinar Corp, however, confirmed the killing of only two militants.

The operation, according to the army spokesman, was still on.

The identity of the militants had yet to be established.

After a footballer from South Kashmir who had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group surrendered, the security establishment in Kashmir promised to rehabilitate any militant of Kashmiri origin who wanted to return home.

“We are after foreign terrorists. At the same time, we want to give a chance to local boys to surrender... I hope mothers of other militants too will ask them to rejoin the mainstream,” Vaid had said.

On Sunday, the army and the local police appealed to the Kashmiri militants to join the mainstream. Another Kashmiri militant surrendered on Monday after an emotional appeal by his parents.

DGP Vaid had said no cases will be filed against the militants who were not involved in any major militant related incidents.