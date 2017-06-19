Three Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh gunfight, weapons seized

At least three Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an hour and a half-long gunfight with police in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Sunday, police said.

Director general, Naxal (Maoist) operations DM Awasthi said a police contingent dispatched to Aundhi area of the district following a tip-off about a gathering of Maoists.

Police, who did not suffer any casualty, managed to kill three rebels, including woman leader Sabeena, who was involved in various Maoist incidents in Rajnandgaon, said Awasthi, adding that an SLR and an INSAS rifle and some other material recovered.