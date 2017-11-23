3 Muslim clerics assaulted on train in Uttar Pradesh

Three Muslim clerics were allegedly beaten up by unidentified persons in a moving train here leaving them injured, police said on Thursday.

The ‘maulvis’, who boarded a passenger train at Delhi on Wednesday night, were on their way to their village in Baghpat when they had a tiff with some youth who allegedly beat them up, SP Baghpat Jaiprakash Singh said.

The victims and some of their supporters later got down at Amhaida station and lodged a protest against the incident and a case was registered against six unidentified persons at the Baghpat Kotwali police station, he said.

It has also been alleged that the three ‘maulvis’ — Gulzar, Israr and Abrar — were pushed out of the train, but the police did not confirm it.

Baghpat Kotwali incharge B Kumar said that the case was being transferred to the Railway police.