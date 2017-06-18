Three Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Police killed three Naxals, including a woman commander, in an exchange of fire with the ultras in an insurgency-hit area of Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district.

The encounter took place around 2 pm in a forested hill near Pendori village under Aundhi police station limits when a team of district force was carrying out a search operation in the region, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

Based on specific inputs, security personnel had launched the operation in the interiors of Aundhi, around 125 km from here, he said.

When the patrol team was advancing through the forests of Pendori, it came under heavy firing from a group of ultras leading to a fierce gun-battle, he said.

On finding security personnel were zeroing in on them, the ultras fled from the spot, he added.

“During the search, bodies of three Naxals, including a woman, clad in ‘uniform’ besides one SLR rifle, one Insas rifle and one 303 rifle were recovered from the spot,” the SP said.

The woman has been identified as Sameela, a commander rank cadre who was active in Aundhi area committee of Maoists, he said.

The identity of two others was yet to be ascertained, the SP said adding details are awaited.