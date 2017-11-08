Three returning from relative’s cremation killed in Bihar road accident

Three people, returning home after cremating a relative, were killed in a road accident in Gaya district of south central Bihar early Wednesday morning.

Police said the accident took place when the car in which they were travelling fell into a canal along the Grand Trunk Road near Budhaul village in Aamas police station area, about 60 km south west of Gaya town, at about 5am.

Journalist Nirbhay Pandey, whose brother was among the dead, said the victims were returning to their village, Gareria, in Raniganj police station area of the district after cremating a relative at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, 261 km northwest of Gaya.

Nirbhay Pandey said while two family members — Sunil Pandey and Yogendra Pandey — died on the spot, his younger brother Abhay Pandey succumbed to his injuries on way to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH), Gaya.

Two other people, who were injured in the accident, were undergoing treatment at ANMMCH, he added.

The Aamas police had registered a case in connection with the incident, Nirbhay Pandey said.