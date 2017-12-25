Three soldiers killed in ‘unprovoked’ firing by India along LoC: Pakistan

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed after Indian troops responded to unprovoked firing from the other side of the Line of Control, the de facto border between the two countries, in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The Pakistani army’s publicity wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), posted on its website that Indian soldiers killed three Pakistani troopers “in act of unprovoked fire”.

“India initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC at Rakhchikri, Rawlakot sector. Three soldiers embraced shahadat (died).One injured,” the post reads. The Rawlakote sector is in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian military denied the allegation, saying the soldiers probably died in counter-fire.

Pakistan army had killed an Indian army officer and three soldiers in the Keri sector along the LoC in Rajouri district on Saturday afternoon.

The slain soldiers were major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, lance naiks Gurmail Singh and Naik Kuldeep Singh and sepoy Pargat Singh. The sepoy was fatally wounded when Pakistan fired without provocation in a case of ceasefire violation on Indian posts in Rajouri. Another soldier was also wounded.

Reports attributed to sources, which Hindustan Times couldn’t independently verify, said the Indian Army also killed a Pakistani sniper in Rajouri district on Sunday.

Pakistan has been accused of violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement 881 times until Christmas this year.