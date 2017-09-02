Three Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

Three fishermen from Mandapam area near here were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, police said.

The fishermen in a country boat were reportedly carrying 1,125 kg of ammonium sulphate. They were apprehended and taken to Thalaimannar, they added.

The fishermen were being interrogated by police at Thalaimannar, Rameswaram fishermen association leader P Sesuraja said.

Four fishermen were arrested on August 31 by the Lankan Navy when they were allegedly fishing in the island’s waters.

On the same day, a total of 76 Tamil Nadu fishermen, arrested by Lankan Navy on separate incidents for allegedly fishing in the island nation’s territorial waters, were ordered to be released by a Lankan court.