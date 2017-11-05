Three teachers among seven killed in two mishaps in Haryana

As many as seven people, including three woman teachers, were killed in two road mishaps in Haryana on Saturday.

Three teachers and a driver were killed after vehicles of two private schools collided with each other on Saturday morning. The incident occurred near Kalawas village in Hisar district when a bus of Guru Jambeshwar School and a Cruiser, a multi-utility vehicle (MUV), of Himalaya Public School.

Four people were killed and a dozen injured as a private bus overturned after hitting a bike near Piruwala village on Jagadhari-Bilaspur road in Yamunanagar district.

All the three victims were occupants of the Cruiser. They have been identified as science teachers Kusum and Jyoti, home science teacher Preeti and driver Sanjay. The police said they all died on the spot.

Four other teachers travelling in the Cruiser suffered injuries and were taken to the local civil hospital by the villagers. The police said the students travelling in the two vehicles escaped with minor injuries.

The police said a preliminary inquiry has revealed that the bus driver was speeding the bus amid dense smog in the green belt area and collided head with the Cruiser that was coming from the opposite direction. He fled the spot soon after the incident. He has been booked under Sections 279, 304A, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased expressed their resentment against the school for keeping it open on Saturday, despite it being a gazetted holiday on the account of Gurpurb, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The Haryana government had recently issued a circular to all schools warning them of strict action if they remained open on any gazetted holidays. The police said most schools in the area were found violating the government orders on Saturday.

Bus overturns after hitting bike in Yamunanagar

Four people were killed and around a dozen injured as a private bus overturned after hitting a bike near Piruwala village on Jagadhari-Bilaspur road in Yamunanagar district.

Police said the bus was carrying pilgrims, belonging to Bathinda district in Punjab, who were returning from Kapal Mochan Mela near Bilaspur in Yamunanagar.

The bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst. The vehicle then hit a bike and got overturned.

Three of the deceased were local residents who were riding the bike. They were identified as Raj Kumar and Rahul of Leda Khas village and Rinku of Jatheri village of Yamunanagar district. The fourth victim was a bus passenger, identified as Charanjit Singh of Hari Raipur village of Bathinda.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Bilaspur police station in-charge Om Prakash said the police have booked the driver of the bus, Suraj Singh of Bathinda, under Section 304 A of the IPC. He has also received minor injuries in the incident. He added six of the injured have been admitted to the Yamunanagar civil hospital and others were discharged after first aid. The bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem and their family members have been informed about the accident.