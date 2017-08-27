Tight security ahead of Dera chief’s sentencing, says Haryana DGP

Haryana Police on Sunday said tight security was in place ahead of the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, adding that the army was asked to remain on standby in Rohtak.

“Curfew now remains enforced in Sirsa only,” Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu said.

He said the priority for now was to secure Rohtak since the court judgement on the quantum of punishment would be delivered in the jail premises there.

“Our priority for now is the court hearing, to keep that place safe and secure. Sufficient security arrangements have been made. The army has also been requisitioned and asked to be on standby,” said Sandhu.

“We hope the court proceedings will be conducted without problem and peace maintained. But if there is any disturbance, or hooliganism, we are ready to deal with it,” he said.

ADG (Law and Order) Muhammad Akil said he had toured the jail area in Rohtak where the sentence will be handed out, and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

“The security arrangements are in place. If any incident takes place, we will take action as per the demand of the situation,” he said.

At present, 12 Army columns each have been deployed in Sirsa and Panchkula in Haryana, and two columns each in Mansa and Muktsar in Punjab.

On August 25, CBI Special Judge Jagdeep Singh held the Dera sect head, who has lakhs of followers mainly in Punjab and Haryana, guilty of rape of two female disciples and in 2002 and criminal intimidation.

As many as 36 persons were killed and over 250 others injured in violence that erupted after the conviction.

The sect chief was shifted to a prison near Rohtak, about 70 km from Delhi, under heavy security.

The quantum of punishment in the case will be pronounced on Monday at a special court being set up in the prison premises in Rohtak.

The judge will be flown to Rohtak for announcing the sentence.