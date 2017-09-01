TMC issues show cause notice to party MP Idris Ali for comments against Ishrat Jahan

The Trinamool Congress on Friday issued a show cause notice to party MP Idris Ali for making comments against Ishrat Jahan, a petitioner in the triple talaq case, without being authorised by the party, a senior TMC leader said

“Idris Ali has been given a show cause notice for making comments on television channels without being authorised by the party and the comments were not in consonance with the party line,” the leader told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The television clips were sent to party general secretary Subrata Bakshi, and after a discussion within the party, the decision to issue the show cause notice was taken.

“He has been given seven days’ time. Within these seven days he has to reply why disciplinary action should not be taken against him,” the TMC leader said.

When contacted Idris Ali said, “I don’t want to make any comment on the internal matter of the party. I am a loyal soldier of the party.”