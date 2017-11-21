TN governor Purohit defends meeting with officials, vows to continue review of schemes

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit has defended a controversial meeting with government officials saying it was “within the framework of the Constitution” and vowed to continue such review of welfare schemes.

The Raj Bhavan issued a statement on Monday night dismissing opposition allegations that the governor was interfering in the work of the state government and acting at the behest of the Centre.

“Thiru Purohit will continue such efforts in Tamil Nadu and also to fulfil his responsibilities as envisaged in the oath he had taken to devote himself in the service and well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu,” said the statement issued by the principal secretary to the governor.

Purohit had met district administration officials in Coimbatore on November 14, a move criticised by the entire opposition led by the DMK.

The principal opposition party as well sidelined AIADMK leader TTK Dinakaran accuse the BJP-led government at the Centre of meddling in the affairs of the state since the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December last year.

Dismissing the criticism as “false and wrong and based on figment of imagination,” the Raj Bhavan said the Constitution does not bar governor from seeking such meeting with district officials.

The governor, who sought legal opinion of his actions from legal and constitutional perspectives, added the Coimbatore meeting did not constitute “any illegality or unconstitutionality”.

The statement said that even during his stint as Assam governor, Purohit held similar meetings and had earned praise of all.

“Meetings like these enable the governor to get first-hand knowledge of the development needs and the problems faced by the people...such knowledge would enable the governor to secure more funds for the state of Tamil Nadu,” the statement added.