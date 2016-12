A woman constable was injured on Friday in an acid attack by unidentified people, police said.

The incident took place at Tiruppattur in Vellore district.

Lavanya, a constable, suffered injuries on her face and right hand, police said.

She was admitted to a local hospital.

A probe was on to ascertain the reason for the attack and nab the culprits, police added.

Police have formed five teams to nab the culprits, who had fled from the scene.