To Pluto and back? Ola asks Mumbai guy to pay Rs 149 cr for ‘a trip not taken’

A Mumbai resident was ‘taken for a ride’ recently after an Ola cab he booked charged him a whopping Rs 149 crore bill for a trip he claims he did not take.

Sharing his ordeal on social media, Sushil Narsian claimed that he had booked an Ola Mini from his residence in Mulund West to Vakola Market on April 1, but the driver did not show up at the location. Later, Narsian tried to book another cab but his request was cancelled. Narsian received a rude shock when the cab operator sent him an invoice stating an outstanding due of Rs 149 for a distance that measured approximately 300 metres. Moreover, it had also deducted Rs 127 from his digital wallet.

Narsian’s screenshot of the bill went viral on social media with users wondering if he took a ride to Pluto or Neptune.

“149 crores ??? Where was the trip drop location ?? Pluto or Neptune ?”, quipped a user.



Some termed the incident an April fool prank while pointing out that the said amount was asked to be paid in cash.

Ola got in touch with Narsian and clarified that the anomaly was on account of a technical glitch. It also offered him a special code as a token of gratitude for bringing the incident to notice.

@SushilNarsian Thanks for pointing out the glitch, Sushil. We've corrected the issue at our end.

Here's a small token of our gratitude. Pls check your DM pic.twitter.com/jxeJ3unlLD — Ola (@Olacabs) April 4, 2017

Nevertheless, for a prank that wasn’t, this one will turn out to be a ride to remember!