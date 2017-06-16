Traffic hit as farmers block NH1 at different points in Haryana

Motorists on the Chandigarh-Ambala-Delhi national highway (NH 1) underwent harrowing times in different places in the wake of the blockade set up by farmer unions and political parties condemning farmers’ killing in Madhya Pradesh and demanding implementations of the Swaminathan commission recommendations, Friday afternoon.

The demands of the farmers who blocked traffic between 12pm and 3pm also included a complete loan waiver for farmers.

Though the local administrations and police had made diversions, the vehicular movement was still disrupted at different places, mainly in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonepat, Hisar and Sirsa. More than 10 companies of the central paramilitary forces were also deployed on different points, besides the state police.

In Ambala, a group of farmers led by Congress leader Nirmal Singh held a rally at grain market and later on the NH 1 near Mohra village.

The members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) assembled in Ambala near village Mohra and blocked the NH 1 traffic by parking their vehicles and tractors there. However, the ambulances were give way by the protesting farmers.

The workers of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the principal opposition party in Haryana, burnt an effigy of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan under the elevated flyover near mini secretariat, Panipat.

In Kurukshetra, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda led a Congress workers protest near mini secretariat in Kurukeshtra, while in Karnal, INLD workers led by former agriculture minister Jaswinder Sandhu took out a protest march demanding loan waiver.

In Charkhi Dadri, the BKU members staged a jam on Loharu road for about an hour.