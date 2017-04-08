Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway restored partially

After being stranded for three days on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to landslides, commuters in 600 vehicles, including 35 companies of paramilitary forces on Anantnag poll duty, left for Srinagar on Saturday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer Shantmanu said, “The 35 companies, most from the Central Reserve Police Force, were stranded in Ramban district. They are now headed for Anantnag for the April 12 bypoll.”

All security arrangements are in place for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency that goes to the polls on Sunday. “The flood-like situation there has eased with the weather improving,” he said.

“The Ramban district administration and volunteers set up community kitchens and provided food and milk to stranded passengers,” said Mohammed Sharief, a resident of Srinagar, after the traffic was restored at 11am.

The Met department has forecast light rain in the evening in Srinagar and partly cloudy sky in Jammu and Leh. A recent western disturbance triggered snowfall and rain, leading to landslides on the highway.