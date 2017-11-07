Train horror: Distraught sisters head home as hospital discharges them

Nine-year-old Algun Khatoon and four-year-old Shamina, who along with two other minor sisters were thrown out of a train allegedly by their father a fortnight back, were discharged from the Sitapur district hospital on Tuesday.

“Doctors have told us that Algun’s wounds are healing fast and she will be able to walk properly in two months but psychologically she is still not very well. She is unable to forget the horror that she and her sisters went through and it will take much longer time to overcome all this,” said VK Maurya, station officer of Sitapur Government Railway Police (GRP).

Maurya had looked after the two sisters from the day they were admitted to the hospital.

He said girls’ maternal grandmother Rabeena Khatoon and her next door neighbour, Hakim Ansari, who were staying with the two girls, will now leave for Bettiah in Bihar.

“We have made arrangements to tickets for two girls with her maternal grandmother for a train to Bettiah from Sitapur on Tuesday night. They would reach their house in Jhakra village Bettiah by Thursday morning,” Maurya said.

Another sister, Rabina 12, had suffered head injuries and is still under treatment in Lucknow.

The fourth sister, Muniya, 7, had succumbed to her injuries.

Read more: Sitapur train horror: 10 days on, ‘faceless’ man keeps UP railway police at bay

The girls’ mother, Afreena Khatoon (36), along with her youngest daughter, Shehzadi (2) will be staying back with Rabina in Lucknow.

The girl’s father, Iddu Mian (42) allegedly threw off four of his daughters from the Kamakhya-Katra express while travelling from Bettiah to Jammu on the intervening night of October 23 and 24. Iddu who had reached Jammu, is still at large. He had fled from the station leaving his wife and their youngest daughter on the train.

He has been since changing locations to dodge the police team which is tracking him for murder and attempt to murder of his daughters.

He worked as labourer in Jammu for past many years.

The youngest daughter Shehzadi was saved as her mother had woken up by then and started questioning about her other daughters. Iddu Mian threatened her that he would also throw her and Shehzadi out following which she did not raise alarm even after he told them that he had thrown the four daughters out of the train.