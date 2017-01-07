Train tracks found damaged near Kanpur on January 1, sabotage suspected

Two components of train tracks were found missing near Kanpur on January 1, with the Indian Railways suspecting it to be an act of sabotage and seeking a CBI inquiry into the incident.

A patrol team detected missing fish plates and elastic rail clips on the tracks near Kanpur on January 1, possibly averting an accident.

Prior to the January 1 incident, railways had two back-to-back derailments near Kanpur in November-December.

Patrolling staff found that the plates were removed and the tracks were damaged with a hacksaw between Kalyanpur and Mandhana stations of Farrukhabad-Kanpur Anwarganj section.

The railways suspects it was an act of sabotage ahead of Prime Minister’s Lucknow rally on January 2.

“We have written to the CBI requesting for a detailed inquiry including the sabotage angle into the incident of missing fish plates and elastic rail clips on the track near Kanpur,” Railway Protection Force director general SK Bhagat told PTI.

“It is a serious issue and has national ramification. So we decided to seek CBI help since they have expertise,” Bhagat said. The letter seeking a CBI inquiry was sent by the RPF DG on Friday.

While 14 coaches of Indore-Patna Express derailed, claiming about 150 lives on November 20, 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed on December 28, injuring about 50 passengers near Kanpur.

Rail fractures were suspected in both the cases and the commissioner of railway safety is probing both the cases.