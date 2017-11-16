Tribal woman, youth tied to pole in Odisha over illicit affair, video goes viral

In another instance of Kangaroo courts dispensing crude “justice” in Odisha, villagers in Malkangiri district on Thursday tied a married tribal woman and a youth to an electric pole and thrashed them for their alleged extramarital affair.

Police officials said villagers of Pusuguda under Sadar block of Malkangiri district tied the 30-year-old Koya tribal mother of two kids and a 20-year-old Bengali youth of MV-17 village yesterday afternoon and started beating them. The video of the incident has gone viral.

When the villagers came to know about their “affair”, they had reprimanded the woman and the youth. However, the youth continued to visit the woman’s house on a regular basis and kept on meeting her in a forest on the outskirts of the village. A few days ago, the villagers saw them together at the forest.

They dragged the youth and the woman to the village, tied them to an electric pole and beat them up. They also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the youth.