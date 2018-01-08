Tribune reporter’s take on Aadhaar breach story, 4 powerlifters killed, court fines AAP’s Ashutosh: Top stories of the day

I stand by every word, have earned the FIR: Tribune reporter on Aadhaar breach story

Rachna Khaira, the reporter of “The Tribune” newspaper who has been booked by the Delhi Police in connection with a newspaper report on the breach of details of over one billion Aadhaar cards, on Sunday said she was happy about the development as she had “earned” the FIR.

On the guard against ‘DIY terrorists’

The Intelligence Bureau has called for the creation of a special cell to counter ‘DIY’, or ‘do-it-yourself’ terrorists, a day after home minister Rajnath Singh described lone wolf attackers as one of the biggest threats to communal harmony

Four powerlifters killed in accident near Delhi-Haryana border in fog

Four national-level powerlifters were killed and two others, including a world champion, were seriously injured when the car that they were travelling met with an accident near the Delhi-Haryana border on Sunday. The powerlifters were travelling from Panipat to Delhi and hit an electric pole and then a divider in dense fog.

Govt says it’s open to proposals to further cleanse political funding

The electoral bonds mechanism to fund politics is a significant improvement and the government will consider suggestions to improve it, finance minister Arun Jaitley has said. The government had last week announced the contours of electoral bonds, which will be sold at select SBI branches and will last for 15 days.

Kashmiri militant organisation won’t allow panchayat elections

Kashmiri militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen has warned it will pour acid in the eyes of people who participate in panchayat elections scheduled from February 15 in the Valley. The threat was made by Riyaz Naikoo, a commander of the group, in a video seen on social media.

Man arrested for allegedly harassing Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter

A man has been arrested in East Midnapore district of West Bengal for allegedly harassing and threatening to kidnap Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of former India cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar. Debkumar Maity, 32, allegedly made lewd comments in phone calls to Sara.

AAP leader Ashutosh fined for ‘trying To Derail’ Arun Jaitley defamation case

A Delhi court has fined AAP leader Ashutosh Rs 10,000 for “trying to derail the proceedings” in a criminal defamation case filed against him by Arun Jaitley for seeking re-recording of the finance minister’s statement in Hindi. Ashutosh was trying to “waste precious time of the court,” said the judge while dismissing his plea.

Iran says unrest over, blames foreign enemies

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Sunday blamed foreign enemies for the recent unrest in the country and said they had been defeated. The protests in more than 80 cities and rural towns led to the deaths of 22 people and a 1,000 arrests.

Tiger Zinda Hai all set to earn more than Rs 500 crore

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s action spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to enter the Rs 500-crore club. It will be the seventh move in India to enter the Rs 500-crore club.