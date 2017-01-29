Trinamool and CPIM leaders arrested after Ausgram flare-up in Burdwan

Police arrested Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) leaders among others following outbreak of violence in Ausgram in Burdwan district, in a bid to prevent a Bhangar-like situation.

Till reports last came in, 11 persons were arrested in police raids, which started late Saturday night.

“Raids are continuing in the area to nab the people who ransacked police station on Saturday. Lawless will not be allowed,” said a senior police officer from Burdwan.

On Saturday, a mob of around 2000 villagers ransacked the Ausgram police station and set parts of it on fire. The villagers had been agitating against an ‘illegal’ construction close to the local boys’ school.

Police arrested Guskara municipality TMC councilor, Chanchal Gorai, on Saturday and next morning the CPI(M) zonal committee secretary of Guskara , Suren Hembram, was also arrested.

Even as the state administration was busy containing the land agitation at Bhangar in the South Parganas, violence erupted at Ausgram in Burdwan district (about 80 km from Kolkata) on Saturday.

Several villagers and policemen were injured in Burdwan on Saturday. The mob destroyed police vehicles, computers, documents and set the barrack on fire. Outnumbered and panicked, the policemen ran for cover. A sub-inspector was seen sobbing in fear even while talking to a local TV channel hours after the rampage.

This was the second instance in recent times that a police station was attacked and set on fire in Bengal. In January 2016, the police station at Kaliachak in Malda district was destroyed by a mob that apparently had a dispute with the Border Security Police over checking of vehicles along the Bangladesh border.