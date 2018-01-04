Triple talaq debate in Rajya Sabha Live: Lack of consensus in govt, bill may be sent to select committee

A bill to ban instant triple talaq - the uttering of talaq thrice under Muslim law - was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. However, both houses of Parliament saw continuous disruptions over riots in Maharashtra, as opposition members created ruckus, forcing repeated adjournments.

The Congress and the BJP also indulged in a slugfest over the bill to ban instant triple talaq. While the government wanted a debate on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, the opposition wanted it to be sent to a Select Committee for scrutiny.

The winter session of Parliament ends on Friday, January 5.

Here are the live updates:

10.53am: Congress MP Rajni Patil gives notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Bhima Koregaon violence.

10.52am: After a shift of the Telugu Desam Party, a key ally of the BJP, other allies may also shift sides and demand the bill’s scrutiny by a select panel, opposition sources tell Hindustan Times.

10.48am: If the government finally agrees to form a select panel to send the triple talaq bill for scrutiny, it will bring its own motion rather than supporting the one given by the Congress’ Anand Sharma or by the Trinamool Congress, sources tell Hindustan Times.

10.44am: Trinamool Congress leaders protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the National Register of Citizens issue in Assam.

10.40am: BJP leaders protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament against the murder of party worker Deepak Rao in Karnataka’s Mangalore, demand case be transferred to the CBI.

9.50am: “Since the BJP keeps trying to oppress and insult the Muslim community, everyone agreed that it should be sent to a select committee, and a decision should be arrived on after taking into consideration all groups’ interests,” says Shakeel Ahmad.

9.49am: “Everyone wants the bill to not be rushed through. It is a very sensitive issue that should be thoroughly discussed. The Muslim Personal Law Board has objected to it, and Muslim women across the nation are protesting it,” says Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad.

9.47am: “There are certain provisions in the bill that could harm families. This is what (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji wants. It is the mentality of Modi ji and the Sangh parivar, because of which there have been efforts to insult the Muslim community,” Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad tells ANI.

9.45am: Congress says the bill on triple talaq, if implemented sans amendments, could harm many families.

# What is the triple talaq bill?

This bill gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and minor children in the case of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat.

A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate. Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form - spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp - would be illegal and void.