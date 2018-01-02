Triple talaq, insolvency and bankruptcy code bills to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Two key reforms bills are likely to come up for an intense debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Centre will seek to pass legislations on the insolvency and bankruptcy code as well as criminalisation of the instant triple talaq practice in the upper house, where it needs the support of some Opposition parties for the purpose.

It will be seen if the Congress-led Opposition hardens its stand and sends the bill on instant triple talaq to a standing committee for review, thereby delaying the process of passing it. Opposition parties such as the Congress, DMK, Left and the Trinamool Congress will go into a huddle on Tuesday to decide its stand on the proposed law.

Several Opposition parties had insisted on wider consultations to address alleged loopholes in the bill, although it received the Lok Sabha’s nod on Thursday. “We will take a collective decision after talking to other political parties,” said a senior leader of the Congress party.

Sources claimed that Opposition parties may avoid taking an individual stance vis-à-vis the triple talaq bill as it might send the wrong message at a time when the government has pitched it as a major step towards ensuring women’s rights and empowerment.

The proposed law, which stipulates up to three years of jail and a penalty for violators, was passed amidst concern from Opposition members that it was criminalising what was essentially a civil procedure, and that it could be misused. Some Muslim women’s groups also raised concerns about “maintenance” if the husband was sent to jail.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had told the lower house that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill seeks to “ensure the larger constitutional goals of gender justice and gender equality of married Muslim women, and help sub-serve their fundamental rights of non-discrimination and empowerment”.