Triple talaq verdict: BJP looks set to reap electoral gains as Congress goes on damage-control mode

The Supreme Court judgment on Tuesday, striking down the Islamic divorce practice of instant triple talaq, comes as a shot in the arm for the BJP-led NDA government ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in November.

The BJP is likely to showcase the verdict as a vindication of its stand against triple talaq as a practice that violates the principles of gender justice and equality. While development, or the lack of it in opposition-ruled states, has been the BJP’s central plank in elections, political adversaries have accused it of stoking Hindutva sentiments.

The party’s stand on triple talaq is likely to appeal to the liberal intelligentsia within the Muslim community as also to the right-wing elements who have berated the Congress for allegedly indulging in “minority appeasement”.

“It’s the victory of Muslim women’s right to equality....I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government for putting forth Muslim women’s side in the court prudently and judiciously,” party president Amit Shah tweeted shortly after the court verdict.

The BJP’s ideological mentor, the RSS said the day of the judgment should be celebrated as “Islam saved from orthodoxy”.

In October, the NDA government had opposed the practice in court, triggering a political debate that resonated in the ensuing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

While the ruling party maintained that its stand on triple talaq has nothing to do with religion, the sub-text was unmistakable.

After the Uttar Pradesh elections, BJP leaders claimed that a large number of Muslim women, who were aggrieved by triple talaq, voted for the party.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a firebrand Hindutva proponent, said recently that the “silence” (of opposition leaders) on triple talaq reminded him of Draupadi’s “cheer haran” (disrobing) in the epic, Mahabharata.

Professor Badri Nayaran of the GB Pant Social Science Institute, Allahabad, said the SC verdict would “benefit” the BJP electorally.

“The BJP had got its benefit in the UP elections. It’s a big issue in the Muslim community and could affect their voting pattern. The BJP will certainly gain from it,” he told HT.

Since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has been guarded in its reaction to issues concerning the minority community. Senior Congress leaders were of the view that their political rivals were successful in projecting the Congress as a pro-minority group that cost it the dearly in several state elections.

The thinking in the party was betrayed by the aggressive showcasing of vice president Rahul Gandhi’s visits to temples in the social media. Opposition party strategists have been at their wit’s end to counter the BJP’s electoral narrative, dominated by a blend of soft Hindutva and development.

“During the Congress regime (in Gujarat), there were riots every six months. Our government talks about 6.5 crore Gujaratis. We work for everyone’s interest: appeasement for none, justice for all. We are not in the politics of appeasement,” Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani told Hindustan Times on Monday.

He was responding to a query whether the shadow of post-Godhra riots on Gujarat elections could finally be receding after 15 years. The CM gave clear hints of the BJP’s plan to nail the opposition party of the issue of minority appeasement.

In Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, corruption charges against chief minister Virbhadra Singh and a dismal law and order situation in the state— highlighted by the rape-murder of a minor student on the outskirts of Shimla recently—have given a big handle to the BJP to beat the ruling Congress with.

The issue of triple talaq is now likely to feed into the prevailing narrative of the opposition party. The BJP’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, has started a monthly event to have a dialogue on social issues. “We start with a debate on triple talaq,” said BJYM chief Poonam Mahajan.

The Congress, that had earlier cautioned against politicising the issue, welcomed the apex court verdict on Tuesday.

“It is a constructive, progressive decision that must be welcomed by all right thinkers,” said party spokesman Manish Tewari. The principal opposition party has maintained that if a religious practice is contrary to modern times, effort should be made to “eliminate it with their (the community’s) consent”.

With the BJP running away with the electorally potent issue, the Congress seems to be on a damage-control mode, especially after the party faced many questions over senior leader Kapil Sibal representing in court the All India Muslim Personal Law Board which had defended triple talaq as a matter of faith.

The grand old party will, however, need to do much more to establish its progressive credentials that had taken a hit following the Rajiv Gandhi government’s decision to dilute the Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Banu case.