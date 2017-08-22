Triple talaq verdict: Shayara Bano’s ‘ex-husband’ Rizwan Ahmad welcomes SC order

He is a non-descript property dealer who lives in a modest rented house in a packed Muslim-dominated neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad.

But 40-year-old Rizwan Ahmad is also the husband of Shayara Bano, the woman whose petition against instant triple talaq led to the Supreme Court striking down the controversial custom on Tuesday.

Ahmad divorced Bano through a letter in 2015 after several alleged dowry threats. But on Tuesday, he said he would respect the Supreme Court and welcomed the decision scrapping a custom under which women have been divorced even over WhatsApp, phone or speed post.

“I welcome the decision. If the Supreme Court has ruled on something, it must be right. I have full faith in the Supreme Court and honour its ruling,” said Ahmad, refusing to be photographed.

When HT reached his home in Allahabad’s Kareli, the television was beaming live updates of the judgment and he was readying to go to the doctor.

Ahmad told HT that he believed that triple talaq was an “an Islamic matter” but said that he would welcome a law made by Parliament on it within six months. “I have personally not yet gone through the court order,” he added.

Ahmad married Bano, a resident of Kashipur tehsil of Uttarakhand, in 2002, and gained custody of both their children after the 2015 divorce.

Bano has been vocal about alleged harassment during the marriage, including her in-laws demanding a four-wheeler and more money and her husband forcing abortions on her. Ahmad didn’t want to comment on these allegations.

“She has been saying a lot and making a lot of allegations all through. I do not wish to say anything on these issues. A lot of time has passed and I would like to move on,” he added.