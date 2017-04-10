Tripura: 3 boys die trying to lift football from deep well

Three boys have died trying to lift a football from a deep well at Makracherra, within the limits of Chhamanu police station about 20 km from the Dhalai district headquarters.

The incident happened on Saturday. When a football fell into the deep well close to their playground, one boy went inside the bore to fetch the ball, but did not return.

“After waiting for some time, two other boys also went down, but did not return because they died after inhaling toxic gas inside the well,” district superintendent of police Jal Singh Meena said.

The police and fire brigade authorities were informed about the incident by local villagers and they rushed to the spot. The disaster management team of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) finally pulled out the bodies late last night.

They dead identified as Bratajay Asalong (16)- a member of the state shot put team, Harendra Tripura (17) and Dahari Tripura (10) all known as good sportsmen, the SP said.