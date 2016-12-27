Tripura BJP leader beaten to death in Dhalai, one arrested

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was beaten to death by a man at a tribal-dominated village in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

An official at the Gandacherra police station said they have arrested the man, Biswada Tripura, who killed Chanmohan Tripura. Police have said the accused is mentally retarded.

However, the BJP alleged that Chanmohan, who was the chief of the party’s Janajati Yuva Morcha, Gandacherra Mandal committee and also an elected member of Dalpati ADC village committee, was killed by the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres.

Police said the post-mortem examination of the body would be conducted on Tuesday.