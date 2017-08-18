Tripura CM Manik Sarkar gets death threat on Facebook, police probe on

Tripura police are investigating allegations that a Facebook user called for chief minister Manik Sarkar to be beheaded and offered Rs 5.5 lakh for the crime.

An FIR was lodged at the West Agartala Police Station by a local resident, Subrata Chakrabarty, who said he saw the post on his Facebook timeline posted by an account holder named Ria Roy. Chakrabarty told police he suspected a racket behind the act.

Police said they are probing to trace the account-holder.

“Tripura police is looking into the matter. The case may be forwarded to CID,” said HK Debbarma, superintendent of police.

Sarkar has been in the news recently over allegations that state broadcasters All India Radio and Doordarshan refused to beam his Independence Day speech. The channels have denied the charges.

Sarkar, a Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) politburo member who has been Chief Minister of Tripura for 19 years, is facing increasing hostility from the BJP that is looking to expand in the region.

Police said the account tagged Sarkar and in the accompanying text said Sarkar “has numerous crimes to his credit”, and issued the death threat on behalf of the “World Anti-Communist Council”.