Tripura govt forms SIT to probe senior journalist’s murder

The Tripura government formed a four-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of journ- alist Sudip Datta Bhowmik, 50, who was allegedly shot by a Tripura State Rifles trooper on Tuesday.

The government’s decision came following the arrest of TSR 2nd battalion commandant, Tapan Debbarma, in the case. The commandant was arrested a day after his personal guard, TSR trooper Nandagopal Reang was arrested for allegedly shooting Bhowmik. Debbarma and Reang were produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for 10 days.

Sudip, who worked with a Bengali newspaper, Syandan Patrika, and a news channel, Vanguard, as an ‘investigative journalist’ had gone to the TSR 2nd battalion, located 20km from Agartala, for a story around noon on Tuesday.

An altercation allegedly broke out between the journalist and Reang. The TSR trooper allegedly fired at Bhowmik from his service AK-47 rifle and two bullets struck the journalist’s stomach, said police. Bhowmik was taken to hospital, where he was decla- red dead on arrival, police added.

Police said during initial investigation they were told Bhowmik stole an envelope containing mo- ney or documents from Debbar- ma’s table. Then Debbarma allegedly asked Reang to search Bhowmik, leading to an argument and shots being fired, police added.

Subal Dey, editor and propriet- or of Syandan Patrika, claimed Bhowmik was targeted because he had written 11 stories “exposing his corrupt practices”.