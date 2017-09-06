TRS MLA ‘German’, MHA cancels Indian citizenship, faces disqualification

The Union home ministry on Tuesday issued orders cancelling the Indian citizenship of Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh on the grounds that he had held citizenship of Germany and had not fulfilled the stipulated norms while obtaining the Indian citizenship in 2009.

Ramesh, who represents Vemulawada assembly constituency in newly-formed Rajanna Siricilla district (part of erstwhile Karimnagar), is the nephew of Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. Ramesh’s father Ch Rajeshwar Rao was a veteran Communist leader and five-time-MLA who defected to the Telugu Desam Party.

Confirming the communication from the ministry of home affairs cancelling his Indian citizenship, Ramesh told HT that he had been given 30 days to appeal before the ministry’s secretary for a review of the order so he can continue as an Indian citizenship. “I had forfeited my German citizenship while obtaining the Indian citizenship, as there is no dual citizenship system either in Germany or in India. If my Indian citizenship is cancelled, where shall I go?” he asked.

If the MHA sets aside his appeal, Ramesh would be disqualified as a member of the legislative assembly. The MHA conducted an inquiry following a Supreme Court direction last year. The apex court was hearing his petition challenging an earlier Hyderabad high court order which set aside his election as an MLA, acting on a complaint lodged by his nearest rival Adi Srinivas of Congress.