‘Trump admin should hit terror groups inside Pak’: Diplomats, leaders react to US bombing

The United States dropped the most destructive non-nuclear bomb, called as “mother of all bombs” (MOMB), on Islamic State hideouts in Afghanistan on Thursday, killing 36 IS fighters and triggering sharp reactions from leaders across the world.

President Donald Trump hailed the forces dropping the bomb on a tunnel complex of Islamic State-Khorasan saying the US military has been “successful” lately because his administration has given them “total authorisation”.

Pakistani cricketer-turned-chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn the attack.

Strongly condemn the US dropping a massive conventional bomb on Afghanistan that has vaporised everything within a mile radius. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 14, 2017

Zalmay Khalilzad, who served as the US ambassador to the United Nations and Afghanistan in the Bush administration, said the terrorist sanctuaries inside Pakistan “should not be accepted as (just) sanctuaries”.

“If we are attacked from those places... They would be legitimate targets for a response,” Khalilzad said during a discussion at the Hudson Institute, an American think tank, on Thursday in Washington.

Robin Raphel, a former assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs, felt the US should not walk away from the region at this point.

Raphel, however, opposed the idea of an “all-out war” against Pakistan. “In my view, at the end of the day there has to be a negotiated political solution in Afghanistan, which would undoubtedly include some of the conservative elements including the Taliban in the government,” she said.

Hussain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the US and the director, South and Central Asia, at the institute, said Taliban are irreconcilable, a sentiment shared by Khalilzad, who said the alliance between the Taliban and Pakistan was the main problem.

“You cannot have reconciliation, if the insurgency feels that time is on its side. You cannot have a successful negotiation if there are safe sanctuaries. You cannot have successful negotiations if they feel that the Americans are going to leave,” Khalilzad said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy called the move super, and asked out for a cooperative action against the menace of terror.

US President Trump's blasting with Mother of all bombs the ISIS hideout in Afghanistan is Super. Need US Israel India compact against terror — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 14, 2017

Congress leader Manish Tewari called out for more such actions in order to put an end to other growing terrorist groups.

He tweeted, “If US can drop MOAB on ISIS Khorasan-how is LET, Jaish -e- Mohmmad ,Jamat-Ul-Dawa any different? Why not one on Muridke? Terror is seemless.”