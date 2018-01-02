Trump threat to Pakistan, Assam’s list of citizens and SRK plays a dwarf: News stories you should read

US President Donald Trump’s warning to Pakistan, Assam’s list of citizens, Iran’s street protests, and Himachal Pradesh’s attempt to end a practice banishing menstruating women are stories that we followed on Monday. Here is more about these stories.

Trump puts Pakistan on notice

The US leader suggested in a tweet he would cut off foreign aid to Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of harbouring violent extremists and lying about it. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” he said.

Assam’s list of citizens

The first draft of the National Register of Citizens recognises 19 million people out of a total 32.9 million applicants as Indian citizens. Citizenship is a sensitive issue in the state and the list was released December 31 midnight amid watertight security.

Himachal Pradesh’s taboo

Women in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh are exiled from their homes every month during menstruation. Authorities in Kullu district aim to end the taboo which banishes women to the cattle-shed by a year-long programme of education.

Iran on the edge

Ten people were killed overnight in the worst violence yet seen in Iran’s protests, as President Hassan Rouhani said Iranians would respond to “rioters and lawbreakers”. Twelve people are now dead in four days of protests which analysts say were provoked by Rouhani’s austerity measures.

Teenaged Kashmiri militant has a video

Fardeen Ahmad Khanday, 17, looks calm and composed as he says that “by the time the video is released I would be in paradise”. Khanday, son of a serving police official, belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group and was among the three militants who killed five CRPF troopers in Pulwama, southern Kashmir, before being gunned down.

Vidarbha win maiden Ranji Trophy title

Vidarbha defeated Delhi, sealing a nine-wicket win with a day to spare to clinch their maiden Ranji Trophy title. For the second year, a new team was crowned champion after Gujarat beat Mumbai in the final of the previous edition.

SBI cuts lending rates

The country’s largest lender reduced interest rates on loans linked to the base rate by 30 basis points. The decision is likely to benefit a large number of old borrowers.

SRK plays a dwarf

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a new movie coming out in December 2018. A trailer video for Zero shows Khan as a dwarf dancing at a party. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Microbes in space

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have for the first time identified microbes in space. The research could aid in the ability to diagnose and treat astronaut ailments in real time and assisting in the identification of DNA-based life on other planets.

Mind it, Rajinikanth

The superstar launched a website and mobile application “urging people to join him: in the fight against corruption as he begins his political career, but a fringe group says he is not a real “son” of Tamil Nadu and protested his plans.