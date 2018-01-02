Trustee of famous Chhattisgarh Jain temple, wife found murdered at home, son arrested

Police on Monday arrested a 42-year-old man following the murder of his parents in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district.

Ravalmal Jain (72) and his wife Surjibai (67) were found shot dead at their home in Ganjpara locality in the morning, inspector general of police (Durg Range) Dipanshu Kabra said. Investigation revealed that their son, Sandip, was the only other person present at home at the time. During the interrogation, Sandip broke down and confessed to the murder, a police officer said.

Ravalmal was a prominent businessman, social worker, and one of the main trustees of Parshwanath Jain Tirth in Nagpura area of Durg.

Sandip allegedly told police that he and his father had an altercation the night before over rituals performed by his father at their house everyday. Police said he used to fight with his father for other reasons too.

On Monday morning, Sandip shot Ravalmal twice with a pistol, and then shot his mother, he told police.

Police suspected that the murderer was known to the couple as there was no sign of forced entry. Later, the investigation revealed Sandip’s involvement in the crime, Kabra said.

The pistol used in the crime was recovered too, he added. Further probe is on.

Chief minister Raman Singh expressed grief over the deaths of the couple.

Jain played a prominent role in promoting yoga and naturopathy in Chhattisgarh. He also helped in setting up a naturopathy college in Nagpura, the chief minister said.