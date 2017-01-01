Tug of war over bicycle: SP infighting now reaches Election Commission office

The infighting in the Samajwadi Party reached the doorstep of the Election Commission on Sunday evening.

Immediately after the conclusion of the special national convention, SP national general secretary, Ramgopal Yadav, dispatched a letter to the EC intimating it about the election of chief minister Akhilesh Yadav as the new national president of the party.

Ramgopal said a majority of the parliamentary board members were present at the convention that passed a resolution to appoint Akhilesh as national president. Over 200 MLAs and a majority of the party’s office-bearers, too, expressed their support. Ramgopal also claimed that the SP led by Akhilesh was the original party that would contest the assembly election on the bicycle symbol.

Mulayam Singh Yadav countered Ramgopal’s move by informing EC that the national convention was “illegal” and the resolution passed had no locus standi. Claiming to be the SP’s national president, Mulayam told the EC that the bicycle symbol belonged to the party headed by him.

Shivpal Yadav said that along with Mulayam, he will go to Delhi to retain their symbol. “Their convention did not follow procedures,” he said.

Sources said the EC will study both petitions on Monday and then decide upon the issue after hearing leaders of both factions. Incidentally, the EC is yet to dispose of the petition of the two factions of Apna Dal, led by Union minister Anupriya Patel and her mother, Krishna Patel. Till the disposal of the petition, the symbol of Apna Dal has been frozen.

