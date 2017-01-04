Turkey nightclub shooting: Bodies of two Indian victims reach Mumbai

Bodies of film producer-realtor Abis Rizvi and fashion designer Khushi Shah, who were among 39 people killed in the Istanbul terror attack, arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

“The Turkish Airlines plane carrying the bodies landed at Mumbai airport shortly after 5am,” Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya, who received the bodies at the airport, said.

While Rizvi’s body has been taken to his home in suburban Bandra, Khushi’s body was flown to Vadodara for cremation.

Khushi and Rizvi were among the 15 foreigners who were killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the waterside Reina nightclub in Istanbul where revellers were celebrating the New Year.