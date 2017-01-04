 Turkey nightclub shooting: Bodies of two Indian victims reach Mumbai | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Turkey nightclub shooting: Bodies of two Indian victims reach Mumbai

india Updated: Jan 04, 2017 10:53 IST
PTI, Mumbai
Highlight Story

A man places flowers at the entrance of Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters file photo)

Bodies of film producer-realtor Abis Rizvi and fashion designer Khushi Shah, who were among 39 people killed in the Istanbul terror attack, arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

“The Turkish Airlines plane carrying the bodies landed at Mumbai airport shortly after 5am,” Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya, who received the bodies at the airport, said.

While Rizvi’s body has been taken to his home in suburban Bandra, Khushi’s body was flown to Vadodara for cremation.

Khushi and Rizvi were among the 15 foreigners who were killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the waterside Reina nightclub in Istanbul where revellers were celebrating the New Year.

tags

more from india

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<