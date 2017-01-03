Twice a week, wear traditional dress to work: Kargil district administration

The district administration of Kargil has taken people by surprise by issuing an unusual diktat.

The deputy commissioner of Kargil has issued a circular making it compulsory to all district officers and subordinate officers to wear goncha/sulchaks (traditional dress) to work, twice a week — every Monday and Saturday .

According to an official circular, the decision has been taken “considering the importance of the Ladakhi culture and tradition”. However, the non-local officers have been exempted from the dress code. “For the non-local officers, it’s not mandatory and if they wear, it will be highly appreciable,’’ the circular reads.

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil and district administration is taking various steps in reviving the culture and traditional identity of the district. In this context, various programmes have also been organised at regular intervals.

Kargil deputy commissioner Gulzar Hussain told media that the decision was taken during a function on New Year. “It was felt that we should all respect our culture and to save the identity and culture of Ladakh, we should wear Goncha during office hours,’’ he said..

Hussain also said, “It will also be mandatory to wear the dress on Republic and Independence Day.”

The order found appreciation among the local population as J&K legislative council chairman Haji Anayat Ali attended the first day of the assembly wearing a Ladakhi goncha and said it’s an attempt on his part to showcase the tradition and cultural identity of Ladakh to the whole world.