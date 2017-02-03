Twitter reacts to HT’s story on sale of women’s phone numbers at UP’s recharge shops

On Friday morning, HT broke a story about the crucial takeaway from four years of 1090, Uttar Pradesh’s call centre for women’s troubles: recharge shops in the state sell phone numbers of their female clients to men who use them for stalking, harassment and abuse. Ninety percent of the over 6 lakh calls made by women across UP on 1090 were about being harassed by men on mobile phone. The UP police doesn’t yet have a concrete solution for this epidemic of abuse. Buying or selling of phone numbers hasn’t yet landed anyone in UP in jail, although it qualifies for punishment under breach of trust and abetment of phone stalking. Twitter reacted with horror.

Good morning. beginning the day with how women's phone numbers sold from recharge counters for Rs 50-500 https://t.co/4MmrMoB36W — Genderlog (@genderlogindia) February 3, 2017

Horrifying story by @snigdhapoonam on the trade in girls' mobile phone numbers in UP. https://t.co/Z5Wdk7z1bw — Mahesh Rao (@mraozing) February 3, 2017

Just when you think you have seen everything, reality dawns on you! Appalling, patriarchal, misogynist mindset!https://t.co/TkMIvAYy6i — Jieyaa (@swayinthewoods) February 3, 2017

This is truly fucked up, ain't it? Girls' numbers for sale; Price depends on whether she is beautiful or ordinary. https://t.co/zDZBcVKaNr pic.twitter.com/fhmqJVM9hJ — Nigel Britto (@NigelBritto) February 3, 2017

This is @yadavakhilesh 's UP....Girls personal details r sold openly in recharge shops & SP Govt ??!!????

via @htTweets https://t.co/q3UIL7RmbZ — susmita chakraborty (@sush091979) February 3, 2017

"Koi crime nahi banega.." is what cops have to say about sale of women's nos. to stalkers. Story by @snigdhapoonam https://t.co/RQupLCpGUe — ????? (@Ghair_Kanooni) February 3, 2017