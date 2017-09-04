 Twitter recorded over 4 lakh conversations during Cabinet reshuffle | india-news | Hindustan Times
Twitter recorded over 4 lakh conversations during Cabinet reshuffle

Twitter recorded over 4,00,000 conversations during the Union Cabinet reshuffle-cum-expansion on Sunday, the micro-blogging platform announced on Monday

india Updated: Sep 04, 2017 19:41 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician and member of parliament Piyush Goyal takes the oath during the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi on September 03, 2017. I(AFP Photo)

Twitter recorded over 4,00,000 conversations during the Union Cabinet reshuffle-cum-expansion on Sunday, the micro-blogging platform announced on Monday.

Top hashtags used to tweet congratulatory wishes, reactions and opinions included #cabinetreshuffle, #TeamModi, #Modi2019Cabinet and #Ministry4NewIndia, said Twitter India in a statement.

“It is heartening to see citizens participating enthusiastically on the appointment of new ministers and encouraging transparency in the system,” said Mahima Kaul, Head-Public, Policy and Government, of Twitter India.

Twitteratti, majorly Indians from across the world, took to the platform to participate in conversations during the cabinet reshuffle.

Despite its popularity, Twitter’s monthly active user base (over 328 million users) is showing stagnation and in the second quarter this year, the micro-blogging site’s revenue was down five per cent to $574 million.

