Twitter wonders about Narendra Modi’s New Year gift to the nation

india Updated: Dec 29, 2016 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

The news of the possible New Year’s eve address by Narendra Modi evoked instant reactions on Twitter (REUTERS)

It’s been 50 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his ‘mitron’ by surprise when he made the televised announcement that currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 would no longer be legal tender. Since then, the nation has been befuddled by the series of curve balls thrown by the government as the rules to withdraw or deposit money kept changing.

But the prime minister had more surprises in store. The day after his deadline of 50 days - the final day when the nation can make a beeline for the banks to deposit old currency - he is to make another televised address at 7:30pm on December 31.

The news of the possible New Year’s eve address evoked instant reactions on Twitter, with people speculating about the speech.

1. The PM’s speech will be best accompanied by a spoonful of medicine. And by medicine, we mean: lots of alcohol.

2. What will your choice of music on New Year’s eve be?

3. This warning that you may have to wrap up your celebrations early. A very (un)happy New Year!

4. This speculation over the PM’s New Year gift to the nation

5. Where’s the party tonight?

6. Fretting over what 2017 holds for you

7. Winter is coming...

8. Plans for this New Year? Pray-ting?

9. At the stroke of the midnight hour...

10. And the ghosts of demonetisation will follow you into 2017

<