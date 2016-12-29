Twitter wonders about Narendra Modi’s New Year gift to the nation

It’s been 50 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his ‘mitron’ by surprise when he made the televised announcement that currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 would no longer be legal tender. Since then, the nation has been befuddled by the series of curve balls thrown by the government as the rules to withdraw or deposit money kept changing.

But the prime minister had more surprises in store. The day after his deadline of 50 days - the final day when the nation can make a beeline for the banks to deposit old currency - he is to make another televised address at 7:30pm on December 31.

The news of the possible New Year’s eve address evoked instant reactions on Twitter, with people speculating about the speech.

1. The PM’s speech will be best accompanied by a spoonful of medicine. And by medicine, we mean: lots of alcohol.

Modi's scheduled speech on New Year's Eve has ensured that people will consume even more alcohol -either to drown their sorrows or in relief — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) December 29, 2016

2. What will your choice of music on New Year’s eve be?

This New Year's eve, night clubs in India will be playing PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat — GappistanRadio (@GappistanRadio) December 29, 2016

3. This warning that you may have to wrap up your celebrations early. A very (un)happy New Year!

Please celebrate your new year on 31st before 7.30 pm as Modispeech at 8. Patanahifir happy new year hogayasirfnew year. — DarshanMehta (@darshanetnow) December 29, 2016

4. This speculation over the PM’s New Year gift to the nation

Will Modioffer to resign as his new year gift to India? — Wildcard (@Vidyut) December 17, 2016

5. Where’s the party tonight?

PM Modiduring his speech on 31st Dec pic.twitter.com/ESQXZP1ktU — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 29, 2016

6. Fretting over what 2017 holds for you

Modi ji on December 31st pic.twitter.com/kD4M7CEKMc — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 29, 2016

8. Plans for this New Year? Pray-ting?

Probably the first time when on 31st Dec, people will be partying less and praying more. pic.twitter.com/G3kC6E5Bs8 — Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) December 29, 2016

9. At the stroke of the midnight hour...

At the stroke of midnight hour, when the world parties, India will wait for the latest demonetisationupdate. — AvinashIyer(@IyerAvin) December 29, 2016

10. And the ghosts of demonetisation will follow you into 2017