Two arrested for selling stolen goods on OLX

The Patna police on Tuesday arrested two youths from Saguna More area under Danapur police station for allegedly selling stolen goods on OLX portal, an online portal for buying and selling of goods.

The police recovered three stolen motorcycles, six cell phones, a computer set, one printer and many fake voter ID cards from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Saros Akhter alias Baba of Pirabhore locality in Patna and Luvkush Kumar of Nalanda.

Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP), Manu Maharaaj, said: “The gang would steal and upload photographs of the stolen goods on OLX. They would pitch for a higher of the stolen goods, which earlier they used to sell for a pittance. They would also prepare fake documents of the stolen products so as to make the buyer believe that the product was genuine.”

He said the police had earlier got a complaint that a gang was selling stolen cell phones and motorcycles at high prices on OLX website in the state capital. “Following the complaint, a case was lodged with the Danapur police station and a probe initiated,” he added.

Maharaaj said the police on Tuesday got information that five members of the gang were meeting at Saguna More to strike a deal. A special police team, which was dispatched arrested two youths, Saros Akhter and Luvkush Kumar from there, he said. Police recovered stolen cell phones and motorcycles from their possession.

“During interrogation they disclosed names of two more members of the gang - Amir Faiz alias Faizi and Pinku alias Suraj. Pinku had killed Amir over money-sharing at his house under Khajekalan police station on January 15,” he added.

The SSP, however, clarified that the onus would not be on buyers who bought the stolen products from the accused on OLX. “We will not target the buyers but during the course of our investigation we may ask them to depose as witness,” Maharaaj signed off.