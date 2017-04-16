 Two arrested in Chhattisgarh for ‘anti-national’ activities | india-news | Hindustan Times
Two arrested in Chhattisgarh for ‘anti-national’ activities

india Updated: Apr 16, 2017 08:04 IST
Anti-national

The two had connections with members of a terror module busted by the Madhya Pradesh ATS recently, the police said.(AFP photo for representation)

Two youngsters were arrested on Sunday from Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh for their alleged involvement in “secessionist” and anti-national activities.

The youth, both residents of Janjgir Chapa district, had multiple bank accounts with several suspicious transactions, said Bilaspur superintendent of police Mayank Shrivastav.

They have been booked under IPC section 121 (waging war against the country), he said.

The two had connections with members of a terror module busted by the Madhya Pradesh ATS recently, the police added.

They were also suspected to have links with Satvinder Singh, who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir last year on charges of espionage, they said.

