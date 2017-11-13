Two Assam Rifles jawans killed, four injured in IED explosion
The jawans were patrolling when an improvised explosive device exploded near their camp in the morning in Manipur.india Updated: Nov 13, 2017 11:02 IST
Press Trust of India, Imphal
Two Assam Rifles jawans were killed and four injured in a blast at Chandel town of Manipur on Monday, police said.
The jawans were patrolling when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near their camp in the morning, the police said.
The injured jawans have been rushed to hospital, they added.