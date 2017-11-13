 Two Assam Rifles jawans killed, four injured in IED explosion | india-news | Hindustan Times
Two Assam Rifles jawans killed, four injured in IED explosion

The jawans were patrolling when an improvised explosive device exploded near their camp in the morning in Manipur.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2017 11:02 IST
The injured jawans have been rushed to hospital.
The injured jawans have been rushed to hospital.(File for representation)

Two Assam Rifles jawans were killed and four injured in a blast at Chandel town of Manipur on Monday, police said.

The jawans were patrolling when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near their camp in the morning, the police said.

The injured jawans have been rushed to hospital, they added.

