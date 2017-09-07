Two Bihar cops die mysteriously; police refuse to insist on autopsy

Call it quirk of fate, two policemen on duty dropped dead within a space of less than five minutes at the Karakat police station in Bihar’s Rohtas district late Wednesday evening.

The police, however, believed their deaths were not “unnatural” and did not insist on post-mortem examination, even as rumours were agog that the two cops died after consuming spurious liquor at the police station.

Police said constable Shyam Kishore Singh, 58, suffered asthmatic attack, while assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jawahar Lal, 41, died of heart attack.

Rohtas superintendent of police (SP) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon told HT, “We based our finding on the basis of discharge summary by hospitals concerned. Their medical reports did not corroborate intake of alcohol.”

Interestingly, both the cops were taken to different private health facilities in Dehri-on-Sone subdivision even as the sadar (district) hospital, Sasaram, was close by to the police station.

Defending the decision not to insist on post-mortem examination, the SP said, “The kin of the deceased refused to grant us permission for post-mortem examination as they did not suspect any foul play. In non-medico legal cases, autopsy can only be done with consent of the next of kin of the deceased.”

A government doctor in Sasaram, requesting anonymity, however, said: “Sudden deaths of cops on duty, after falling unconscious, cannot be classified as a non-medico legal case. After all, they did not die during the course of treatment of some prolonged illness.”

Sources said the police were trying to cover up the real cause of death as it would lead to infamy. Besides, it could also attract action against cops, as Bihar was a dry state, and the mandate of ensuring prohibition was with the police.