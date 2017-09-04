 Two booked in UP for posting objectionable photo of PM Modi on WhatsApp | india-news | Hindustan Times
Two booked in UP for posting objectionable photo of PM Modi on WhatsApp

BJP leader Yogender Choudhry led a protest over the matter.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2017 23:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen on September 4, 2017.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen on September 4, 2017. (AFP)

Two people were booked on Monday for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, a police officer said.

Circle Officer Rajiv Kumar Singh said a case was registered against the two, including the administrator of a WhatsApp group, under IPC Section 505 (intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) and relevant provision of the IT Act.

The action was taken after a complaint was lodged by BJP leader Yogender Choudhry, who led a protest over the matter, at Mansurpur police station in the district.

