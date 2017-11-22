Two businessmen gunned down in Bihar’s Patna and Vaishali districts

Two businessmen were killed in separate incidents in Patna and Vaishali districts on Tuesday evening in a fresh spate of attacks on traders in Bihar.

Jitendra Kumar Gandhi, a prominent trader of the state capital, was shot dead at about 10.05pm when he was returning home along with his son Abhiyu Raj on a motorcycle after closing his footwear shop, located in the busy Ashiana Mor area in west Patna. Gandhi, a resident of Pethia Bazar in Phulwarisharif police station area, also owned garment and confectionary shops in Patna.

Raj said four motorcycle-borne criminals intercepted them Sanjay Gandhi Diary Technology Institute near the Patna airport and Bihar Military Police camp and fired at Gandhi from a close range. “My father received multiple bullet injuries on his face and he fell down on the road. I also fired at the criminals from my licenced revolver but they managed to escape,” Raj added.

Raj informed the airport police station about the incident but no one reached the spot even one hour after of the incident.

Gandhi was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Raj said.

When city SP (central) D Amarkesh, who also holding the additional charge of Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP), reached hospital to enquire about the incident, he faced ire of Gandhi’s family members over the delay in police action.

A case has been registered and investigations were underway, Amarkesh said. Prima facie, it appeared that Gandhi had been killed by hired gunmen, he added.

The incident has sent shock waves to the business community, which has demanded adequate security for traders in the state.

“The incident is very frightening. How can a person be shot like this on a busy road in the state capital? In the recent past, businessmen have been targets of both criminals and the state government. Many businessmen have been affected by prohibition law and there seems to be no end to extortion calls. How are we supposed to work in Bihar in the given scenario?” members of the business community said.

Earlier in the day, a cloth trader of Patna City, a subdivision in east Patna, was gunned down in Bidupur police station area of Vaishali district, 28 km north of the state capital.

Police said Pappu Kumar was gunned down around 7pm at Khalsa Chowk, where he had gone to collect payment from shopkeepers to whom he supplied garments. Kumar died on the spot, the police added.

Protesting against the incident, an irate mob blocked the Bidupur-Hajipur road and demanded action against culprits. Vaishali superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said business-related enmity was believed to be the reason behind the murder. “We are also probing if there was a land or property dispute angle in the incident,” he added.