Two CRPF jawans injured in suspected IED blast in Manipur

india Updated: Jan 07, 2017 21:22 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Police officials investing an area where an explosion took place in Manipur. (PTI File Photo)

Two CRPF personnel were injured, in a suspected IED blast, in Imphal on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the blast took place around 6:30pm at Lamphel in Imphal West district when both jawans were returning on bicycles to their rented accommodation after duty.

The injured CRPF personnel, identified as Viswender Jat (24) and Brajesh Singh (28), were admitted to a local hospital with splinter injuries.

Jat sustained injuries on his left hand while Singh was hit on his head.

Manipur is reeling under an economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC) since November 1 last year.

The state is going to polls in two phases in March.

