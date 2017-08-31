Two dalit minors abducted in Bihar, gang raped for four days by village ruffians

Two minor girls of a dalit family were kidnapped and gang raped for four days in captivity by five ruffians of their village, before they were released at a railway station on Tuesday evening. The release came about after the family members of the two girls, who are related, lodged a police case.

Following the institution of a case, the police went after the five accused persons who were identified by name (but who’s identities cannot be revealed as it would identify the victims, who , being minors, cannot be identified by prescription of law).

The girls and named accused belong to a remote hilly village under Bhagwanpur police station area of Kaimur district in western Bihar, about 225 km south west to state capital, Patna and close to the state’s border with Uttar Pradesh.

Police, after recovering the girls, had their medical examination conducted at the Bhabua sadar hospital and the victims’ statements under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code was recorded in a court at district headquarters town Bhabua.

The accused persons, all in the age group of 20-35, were absconding and three police teams were carrying out raids for their arrest, superintendent of police, Harpreet Kaur said.

According to the FIR lodged by the father of one of the victims, at the Bhagwanpur police station, the accused persons kidnapped the girls on August 25, when both had gone to adjacent forests for collecting firewood.

The family tried to search them for two days and lodged the case when their efforts remained fruitless. Thereafter, the police swung into action and started raids on all possible places where the girls could be kept in captivity, causing the abductors to release them at Bhabua Road railway station on Tuesday evening.

The girls reached the government railway police station nearby and the personnel there informed Bhagwanpur SHO Chandramani of their release.

The girls told the police that they had been drugged and kept captive for four days at a place somewhere near Sasaram and that they were gang raped by the accused.

“We are waiting for the result of the medical examination and copy of the victims’ statement under Section 164 CrPC for adding appropriate Sections in the FIR and completing investigation into the case as early as possible,” SP Kaur said.

This was the second such incident in the district within a fortnight. A 13 year old girl was kidnapped by two persons from a remote village under Chand police station of Kaimur and gang raped for three days, before being abandoned in a remote locality, on August 15 after her condition deteriorated.