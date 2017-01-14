 Two die in Ahmedabad: Kite-string slits woman’s throat, teen touches live wire | india-news | Hindustan Times
Two die in Ahmedabad: Kite-string slits woman’s throat, teen touches live wire

india Updated: Jan 14, 2017 19:30 IST
PTI, Ahmedabad
The incident occurred on the day when Gujarat celebrates the Uttarayan festival of Sankranti by flying kites. (PTI)

A 30-year-old woman died on Saturday after her throat was slit by a kite string while riding a two-wheeler in Ahmedabad, police said.

“Maltiben was passing through Dharnidhar bridge when a string of a kite slit her throat. She was rushed to the civil hospital where she was declared brought dead due to over-bleeding,” a Paldi police official said.

A resident of Vasna locality, Maltiben was on her way to Ambawadi when she met with the accident, he added.

The incident occurred on the day when Gujarat celebrates the Uttarayan festival of Sankranti by flying kites.

In a related incident, a 12-year-old boy died after coming in contact with a live electric wire while chasing a kite at Kankwadi village in Valsad district in South Gujarat, police said.

Victim Achan Tandel (12) was chasing a kite when he entered into a farm land where he came in contact with a live electric wire and died on the spot, an official of Dungri police station in the district said.

<